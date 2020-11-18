Quantcast
Plaintiffs settle O’Reilly tractor-fluid suit

By: Jessica Shumaker November 18, 2020

A federal judge has approved an $8.5 million class action settlement to resolve consumers’ claims that O’Reilly Auto Parts deceptively and misleadingly labeled, marketed and sold its name-brand ‘303’ tractor-hydraulic fluid product to consumers.

