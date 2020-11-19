Quantcast
Jury sides with man after pull-up bar injury

By: Jessica Shumaker November 19, 2020

A federal jury has awarded a Columbia man $750,000 in damages after his wedding ring got caught in home exercise equipment, causing him to lose a finger.

