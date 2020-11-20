Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 10 for legal innovation

For the third time, Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate attorneys, firms and businesses from around the state with Top Legal Innovation Awards in recognition of their progressive work to drive new practice areas, services and business strategies.

Missouri Lawyers Media launched the awards in 2018 to recognize honorees in three categories:

Emerging practice areas , saluting firms or attorneys who identify and support a practice area in an emerging legal field and are among the first to develop expertise

Law firm business changes , recognizing business strategy that demonstrates innovation and relevance to meet the changing needs of clients

New services or products that support Missouri's legal community, recognizing innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney

that support Missouri’s legal community, recognizing innovative and high-utility tools that assist the work of an attorney The 10 honorees for 2020 include attorneys, firms and organizations that have developed new technologies that simplify and enhance the work of attorneys.

Missouri Lawyers Media will profile the honorees in a special section to be published Dec. 21 in Missouri Lawyers Weekly and online at molawyersmedia.com

Honorees for emerging practice areas are:

Carly Duvall, Patrick McAndrews and Spencer Fane's Startup Lab, which serves leaders of startup companies by providing free legal counsel and access to mentors at no cost.

Anthony Luppino, the Rubey M. Hulen Professor and Director of Entrepreneurship Programs at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, for his work to develop the emerging entrepreneurial practice area of law and technology, and to assess the impact of technological innovations in entrepreneurship.

Patricia Williams and Lex Valorum Law, for an alternative fee model featuring flat-rate and subscription structures designed to serve small business and entrepreneur clients.

Honorees for law firm business changes are:

Armstrong Teasdale and its COVID-19 resource center , a repository of content, updates and guidance about evolving regulations, laws affecting employment, financial services and other practices, and myriad pertinent matters for clients during the pandemic.

Brett Emison , partner at Langdon & Emison, for his leadership in expanding the firm's work into the competitive world of mass torts, as well as championing the leadership role of women colleagues in mass tort litigation.

Husch Blackwell , for its "1990" branding and marketing campaign on behalf of its corporate real estate practice.

, for its “1990” branding and marketing campaign on behalf of its corporate real estate practice. Lathrop GPM, for its creation of a chief client officer role to increase value provided to all clients and unify administrative functions that affect client experience. The firm hired Jasmine Trillos-Decarie for the role in October.

Honorees for new services or products that support Missouri’s legal community are:

The Association of Legal Administrators and association Treasurer Kara Brostron of Lashly & Baer , for creating the Uniform Process Based Management System, a universal standard for developing and implementing successful strategies in the legal management profession.

Husch Blackwell for HB Vault, a customized and integrated digital environment for clients that manages data spanning hundreds of fields for thousands of claims, includes a file system compatible with client resources and syncs with the firm's proprietary e-billing portal.

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, for its digital resource platform aimed at simplifying the process for attorneys to serve as guardians ad litem for children in the court system.

