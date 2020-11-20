Quantcast
Restaurants, association sue St. Louis County

Restaurants, association sue St. Louis County

By: Jessica Shumaker November 20, 2020

A new order in St. Louis County that prohibits indoor dining to help stem the spread of the coronavirus has prompted a lawsuit filed against county officials by the Missouri Restaurant Association and more than 40 area restaurants.

