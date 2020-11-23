Quantcast
Nominees picked for St. Louis County judgeship

Nominees picked for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report November 23, 2020

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Beverly Hauber, Julia P. Lasater and Krista S. Peyton as nominees for an associate circuit judgeship in St. Louis County.

