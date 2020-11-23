Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Revocation reform: Federal judge orders changes to Missouri parole process

Revocation reform: Federal judge orders changes to Missouri parole process

By: Jessica Shumaker November 23, 2020

A federal judge has ordered the state of Missouri to overhaul its parole-revocation process after ruling that the state’s reform efforts in response to a class action lawsuit fell short of satisfying due process requirements.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo