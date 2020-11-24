Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Cornfeld named president of class action trial group

Cornfeld named president of class action trial group

By: Staff Report November 24, 2020

St. Louis attorney Richard Cornfeld of the Law Office of Richard S. Cornfeld has been named president of the Class Action Trial Lawyers Association Top 25, an invitation-only group limited to the top 25 practitioners in each state.

