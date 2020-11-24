Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Court: Plaintiff took too long to allege juror misconduct

Court: Plaintiff took too long to allege juror misconduct

By: Jessica Shumaker November 24, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has affirmed a man’s $10,000 verdict after finding he was not entitled to a new trial based on an allegation of juror misconduct because he took too long to report it to the judge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo