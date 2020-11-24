Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Missed shifts cost worker unemployment compensation

Missed shifts cost worker unemployment compensation

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 24, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Nov. 17 that a woman who was fired after several unexcused absences is not owed unemployment compensation, even though she argues that her missed days weren’t her fault.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo