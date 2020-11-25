Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit considering court-ordered JLWOP reforms

8th Circuit considering court-ordered JLWOP reforms

By: Jessica Shumaker November 25, 2020

A federal appeals court is considering whether a string of recent U.S. Supreme Court cases require states to adopt special parole procedures to ensure the constitutional rights of juveniles sentenced to life without parole.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo