Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / State urges Supreme Court judges to approve public-sector union law

State urges Supreme Court judges to approve public-sector union law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com November 25, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court is wrestling with how much leeway the state constitution gives lawmakers to regulate unions that represent public employees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo