Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court denies relief for JLWOP inmate

Supreme Court denies relief for JLWOP inmate

By: Jessica Shumaker November 25, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a 2016 law granting juvenile offenders sentenced to life without parole the chance for a hearing before the state parole board, denying a prison inmate’s challenge of the law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo