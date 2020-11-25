Quantcast
Truck driver cleared in fatal crash on smoke-obscured Oklahoma highway

Truck driver cleared in fatal crash on smoke-obscured Oklahoma highway

By: David Baugher November 25, 2020

A Springfield jury rendered a defense verdict in a fatal truck crash on a highway obscured by smoke from a nearby farmer’s fire.

