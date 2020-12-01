Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Driver settles with MoDOT after truck backs into his vehicle

Driver settles with MoDOT after truck backs into his vehicle

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 1, 2020

A 22-year-old St. Louis man received a $250,000 settlement after a Missouri Department of Transportation truck backed into his vehicle on an Interstate 44 off-ramp at the Hampton Avenue exit in St. Louis.

