Eight apply for Platte County circuit judgeship

Eight apply for Platte County circuit judgeship

By: Staff Report December 2, 2020

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission will interview eight applicants for a circuit judge vacancy in Platte County on Dec. 15. The vacancy will occur when Judge James W. Van Amburg retires at the end of the year.

