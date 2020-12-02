Quantcast
Fleeing driver’s insurer settles for quadruple policy limits

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 2, 2020

A University of Kansas student injured in a winter 2019 collision with a fleeing motorist in northern Missouri will receive a settlement of four times the other driver’s liability insurance policy limits.

