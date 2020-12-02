Quantcast
Western District partially revives Union Pacific negligence case

Western District partially revives Union Pacific negligence case

By: Jessica Shumaker December 2, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has revived part of a woman’s negligence suit against the Union Pacific Railroad for the serious injuries her daughter sustained after a train struck her vehicle in 2015.

