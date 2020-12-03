Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jurors find for family of repair man crushed by machine’s cab

Jurors find for family of repair man crushed by machine’s cab

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 3, 2020

A Henry County jury awarded $13 million to the family of a man crushed to death by the cab of a machine he was attempting to repair.

