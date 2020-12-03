MoLawNow video: Freedom Suits Memorial

Efforts to establish a memorial in St. Louis honoring the hundreds of slaves in Missouri and other states who sued to gain their freedom prior to the Civil War, as well as their attorneys and the judges who freed them, have recently received a major boost in support from the St. Louis legal community.

Reporter Jessica Shumaker talks with St. Louis Circuit Judge David C. Mason and Paul Venker, an attorney for Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice and chair of the memorial’s steering committee, about the memorial and the committee’s fundraising efforts.

For more information: The Freedom Suits Documentary

