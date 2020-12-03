Quantcast
Platte City husband of woman killed in 47-car highway pileup settles suit

Platte City husband of woman killed in 47-car highway pileup settles suit

By: Jessica Shumaker December 3, 2020

A lawsuit stemming from a 47-car pileup that killed a Platte City woman and seriously injured her husband in February 2019 has settled for more than $7.9 million, according to the plaintiff’s attorney.

