Home / Local / Baltz named as executive director of BAMSL

Baltz named as executive director of BAMSL

By: Jessica Shumaker December 4, 2020

The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis has selected Susan McCourt Baltz as its next executive director. She will officially start in the role on Jan. 4. Baltz will replace long-serving Executive Director Zoe Linza, who retired in early December after leading BAMSL for 14 years. Baltz comes to the organization from The Bar Plan Mutual Insurance ...

