Charter school funding on line after ruling on desegregation

By: Jessica Shumaker December 4, 2020

Charter schools in the city of St. Louis may receive funds from a local sales tax supporting desegregation efforts within the city’s public schools, but it must use those dollars on desegregation remediation, a federal judge has ruled.

