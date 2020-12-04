Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Kansas City hockey bar challenges COVID-19 restaurant restrictions

Kansas City hockey bar challenges COVID-19 restaurant restrictions

By: Jessica Shumaker December 4, 2020

A Kansas City hockey bar is challenging recent orders to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo