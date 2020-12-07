Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / NPR’s Carrie Johnson to headline Legal Services event

NPR’s Carrie Johnson to headline Legal Services event

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 7, 2020

Carrie Johnson, the justice correspondent for National Public Radio, once thought of being a lawyer. Instead, she’s spent her career, both in print and on the radio, delivering the news of the legal system to the rest of the world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo