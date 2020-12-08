Quantcast
Appeals court finds no nepotism in Carmody family legal team

Appeals court finds no nepotism in Carmody family legal team

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 8, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled Dec. 1 that the appointment of the law firm Carmody MacDonald as a special prosecutor did not violate the state’s ban on nepotism.

