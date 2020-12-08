Quantcast
Pedestrian’s head injury worsens when hit by car 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 8, 2020

A developmentally delayed man hit by a car while walking on a road at night reached a $2.3 million settlement with the driver who hit him, according to his attorney.

