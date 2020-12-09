Quantcast
Judge cuts peach farm’s punitives to $60M

By: Jessica Shumaker December 9, 2020

A federal judge has slashed a massive punitive damages award to a southeast Missouri peach farm in its case against BASF and Monsanto stemming from drift of the herbicide dicamba.

