Family of bicyclist reaches settlement after fatal crash

Family of bicyclist reaches settlement after fatal crash

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 10, 2020

The family of a bicyclist fatally struck by a car on Christmas Eve reached settlements with two insurers that totaled $1.025 million.

