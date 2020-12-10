Quantcast
Jackson joins Lewis Rice as associate 

By: Staff Report December 10, 2020

Luke Jackson has joined Lewis Rice as an associate in the firm’s litigation department, where he will represent clients in securities and financial services, complex commercial litigation, class action, and labor and employment matters.

