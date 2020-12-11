Quantcast
Eastern District rejects restaurants' writ request

Eastern District rejects restaurants’ writ request

By: Jessica Shumaker December 11, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has denied a bid by the Missouri Restaurant Association and more than 40 St. Louis County restaurants to set aside a lower-court order keeping COVID-19 restrictions in place in the county.

