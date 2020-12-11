Quantcast
Gregg appointed treatment court commissioner

Gregg appointed treatment court commissioner

By: Jessica Shumaker December 11, 2020

The judges of the 16th Circuit Court appointed Tiffany D. Gregg as the court’s new treatment court commissioner at their Dec. 11 court en banc meeting.

