U.S. judge dismisses duck boat employee indictments

U.S. judge dismisses duck boat employee indictments

By: Jessica Shumaker December 11, 2020

Saying the court lacked jurisdiction in the case, a federal judge has thrown out charges against three men accused of criminal misconduct and negligence leading to the 2018 sinking of a duck boat on Table Rock Lake, which killed 17 people.

