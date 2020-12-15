Judge ready to approve settlement on attorney-client recordings 

Quantcast
By: Jessica Shumaker December 15, 2020

A federal judge has indicated he is ready to approve a $3.7 million settlement against a private prison company and its phone contractor in a suit brought by attorneys who alleged the companies violated federal and state wiretap laws.

