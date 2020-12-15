Quantcast
Teenager's failed brakes lead to settlement for injured mom

Teenager’s failed brakes lead to settlement for injured mom

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly December 15, 2020

A Camdenton woman who underwent spinal-fusion surgery after she was rear-ended by a teen driver while she was taking her own children to school reached a nearly $1 million settlement with the other driver’s insurer.

