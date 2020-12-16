Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Family of woman killed following truck crash settles for $9 million

Family of woman killed following truck crash settles for $9 million

By: Jessica Shumaker December 16, 2020

The family of a 60-year old woman who died in a 2018 crash involving a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Boone County has settled its lawsuit against the truck’s driver and the motor carrier’s insurer.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo