Two attorneys join Norton Rose Fulbright

Two attorneys join Norton Rose Fulbright

By: Staff Report December 16, 2020

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright added partner Danette (Dani) Davis and senior associate Kevin Petersen to its real estate practice in St. Louis.

