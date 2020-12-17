Quantcast
Home / Featured / Judge adds $10.4M in fees to tenants’ massive award

Judge adds $10.4M in fees to tenants’ massive award

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 17, 2020

A Jackson County judge on Dec. 4 awarded attorneys’ fees to a judgment for a class of Kansas City apartment tenants, bringing the total to nearly $62.5 million.

