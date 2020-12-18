Quantcast
Judge awards river-flooding plaintiffs $8.1 million

Judge awards river-flooding plaintiffs $8.1 million

By: Jessica Shumaker December 18, 2020

A federal judge has awarded $8.1 million in damages to three bellwether plaintiffs whose lawsuit alleged that a change in federal management of the Missouri River led to flooding of surrounding farmland, amounting to an unconstitutional taking.

