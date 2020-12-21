Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Columbia attorney donates $300k for indigent defense

Columbia attorney donates $300k for indigent defense

By: Jessica Shumaker December 21, 2020

A Columbia attorney has donated $300,000 to Boone County to help provide private counsel for indigent defendants who are waiting for lawyers to be assigned to their criminal cases.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo