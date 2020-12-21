Quantcast
Motion for Kids keeps on giving in 2020

By: Staff Report December 21, 2020

Tweaking the formula of its longstanding Motion for Kids holiday project, The Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis distributed and delivered gifts to more than 1,500 children in foster care or whose lives have been severely affected by the criminal justice system.

