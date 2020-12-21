Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Three finalists chosen for Platte County judgeship

Three finalists chosen for Platte County judgeship

By: Staff Report December 21, 2020

The 6th Circuit Judicial Commission has selected two associate circuit judges and a prosecutor as finalists for a circuit bench vacancy in Platte County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo