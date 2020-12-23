Eastern District affirms 15-year minimum sentence for teen offender

Quantcast
By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 23, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District on Dec. 15 affirmed a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for a man who committed forcible rape when he was 14 years old.

