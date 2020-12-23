Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Teen resolves suit for jaw injured in crash 

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 23, 2020

A teen driver who suffered a jaw injury in a car crash settled her case for $100,000, according to her attorney.

