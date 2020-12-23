Quantcast
Woman injured in bus crash settles with district

By: Jessica Shumaker December 23, 2020

A woman who was seriously injured in a crash involving two school buses has settled her suit against the Independence School District for $6 million, according to information obtained through a public records request.

