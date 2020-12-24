Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Capes Sokol adds two attorneys

Capes Sokol adds two attorneys

By: Staff Report December 24, 2020

Capes Sokol has added two attorneys to the law firm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo