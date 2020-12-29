Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Disputed T-bone crash yields big settlement for injured passenger

Disputed T-bone crash yields big settlement for injured passenger

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 29, 2020

A young man who suffered a severe brain injury in a motor vehicle collision received a total of $15 million in settlements, according to his attorney.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo