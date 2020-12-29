Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Federal courts to pilot audio livestreaming

Federal courts to pilot audio livestreaming

By: Staff Report December 29, 2020

Federal courts in Missouri and Kansas are among 13 district courts that will participate in a two-year pilot program to livestream audio of proceedings in select civil cases of public interest, starting in 2021.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo