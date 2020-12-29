Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Gorin elected to estate planning Hall of Fame

By: Staff Report December 29, 2020

Thompson Coburn partner Steve Gorin, who practices in the firm’s St. Louis office, has been elected to the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils Estate Planning Hall of Fame.

