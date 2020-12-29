Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court: Portable toilets not a service

Supreme Court: Portable toilets not a service

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com December 29, 2020

Portable toilets are a relief in a time of need, but they are not a service, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled on Dec. 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo