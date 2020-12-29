Quantcast
Supreme Court upholds doctor’s emergency suspension

By: Jessica Shumaker December 29, 2020

The emergency suspension and ensuing discipline of a Parkville doctor accused of sexual misconduct with a minor patient did not violate his due-process rights, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled.

